Mariah Carey Shows Off Radiant Smile & Glam Curls in 1st Outing Since Confirmation of Bryan Tanaka Split

Mariah Carey is looking as radiant and stylish as ever amid her split from longtime love Bryan Tanaka.

The 54-year-old “All I Want for Christmas is You” icon stepped out for a shopping spree at Valentino in Aspen, Colorado on Wednesday (December 27). It marked her first outing since Bryan confirmed that the couple had gone their separate ways after seven years together.

For the outing, Mariah opted for black pants, which were bedazzled with silver stars. She paired them with a matching jacket, dazzling necklace and sunglasses and wore her hair in tight curls. Her most meaningful accessory though was her unshakable smile!

Bryan‘s confirmation that the couple had split came following more than a week of speculation that he and Mariah were no longer together.

He revealed where the former couple stood and requested privacy in his statement. If you missed it, a source revealed the rumored reason for the split.

