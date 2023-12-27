Scooter Braun Celebrates Ariana Grande's Latest Professional Milestone After Parting Ways

Scooter Braun might no longer be working with Ariana Grande, but he’s still in her corner.

If you were unaware, the 30-year-old “thank u, next” hitmaker parted ways with Scooter after he served as her manager for 10 years. She signed a new management deal earlier this month amid reports about her musical comeback.

This week, Ariana made history after notching a 13th song with over one billion streams on Spotify. Doing so makes her the woman with the most songs to surpass that benchmark. Her song “Santa Tell Me” is also the first Christmas song released after 2000 to surpass the impressive number.

Scooter took to social media to react to the exciting accomplishments.

“History. 10 years of hits and a lot of memories. Congratulations Ari,” Scooter wrote on Instagram.

This appears to be the first time that Scooter has acknowledged Ariana since she signed with new management, making it clear that there’s no bad blood.

Scooter seemingly reacted to reports that he was losing many of his most famous clients earlier this year.