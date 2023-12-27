That's So Raven's Anneliese van der Pol is Engaged to 'Raven's Home' Costar Johnno Wilson

Anneliese van der Pol is headed to the altar in the future!

The 39-year-old actress, famous for playing Chelsea alongside Raven-Symone on the Disney Channel series That’s So Raven, is engaged to Johnno Wilson.

On Wednesday (December 27), the couple took to social media to share the exciting news and some pics from the proposal.

Read more about the couple’s exciting news…

Anneliese and Johnno shared the photos in a joint post on Instagram. In them, he gets down on one knee to pop the question while Anneliese has the happiest expression on her face.

After a few photos of them in the moment, there’s a closeup of Anneliese‘s hand with her new engagement ring on it.

By the looks of it, the proposal took place a few days ago on December 23.

“Thank you @disney for introducing me to my TV ex-spouse and real life fiancé,” Johnno wrote in the caption.

If you were unaware, Johnno played Chelsea’s ex-husband Garrett Grayson on the That’s So Raven reboot Raven’s Home.

Congratulations to the couple! We wish them well and hope that they have a wonderful time celebrating.

If you were curious, we rounded up 14 Disney Channel stars who have started families.