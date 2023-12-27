TikTok Star Emily Mariko is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Husband Matt Rickard!

Emily Mariko has shared some very exciting news – she’s pregnant!

On Christmas Eve (Sunday, Dec. 24), the 31-year-old TikTok star announced that she and husband Matt Rickard are expecting their first child together.

Keep reading to find out more…

In a video shared on TikTok, Emily entered a living room and made her way over to the fireplace while carrying a couple of Christmas stockings.

After setting down a plate of cookies and a glass of milk for Santa, Emily started hanging the stockings on the mantle.

Emily first hung up two normal-sized stockings, before she puts up a third, tiny stocking, announcing her pregnancy!

The video ends with Emily sitting in front of the stockings with a big smile on her face.

Emily and Matt married this past July after getting engaged in October 2021.

Congrats to the parents-to-be!