TikTok's Mikayla Nogueira Slams Claims She's On Ozempic, Reveals How She Lost Weight

Mikayla Nogueira is opening up about her weight loss in a new TikTok video!

The social media influencer responded to a comment claiming she was on Ozempic and took the time to address the truth about her weight loss, which stemmed from disordered eating.

“If you’re on Ozempic or any of those weight loss medications or drugs, that’s fine,” she started out her video response. “I’m not going to judge you for your personal choices.”

Mikayla noted that in the last six months, she has been in recovery from an eating disorder, and because of that, she has lost about 30 lbs.

“I was struggling with binge eating disorder. When you go through recovery and stop binging, sometimes you lose weight with that,” she shared. “To just put in all that work for months to recover for something that has literally nearly taken your life away multiple times, to just be hit with ‘Laughing my ass off, she’s on Ozempic,’ it just like sucks.”

“I will never personally do Ozempic because I don’t want to cheat my recovery. That’s just my personal, personal opinion,” Mikayla added. “If you’re on Ozempic for an ED, I do not judge you for that at all, and if it’s working for you, let it work. But for me, I don’t believe that would be good for my recovery, therefore, I will never do it.”

She noted that she needs to develop a healthy relationship with food, exercise and her body image.

The TikToker said that she’s noticed comments about her weight more and more, and she wanted to iterate that, “Yes, I’ve lost weight. I’ve done it completely naturally and normally, and just better food choices, better life choices.”

“I am proud of myself that I did it entirely healthy,” she concluded. “Because it’s the first time in my life that I have. So, that’s a huge deal for me.”

Mikayla has opened up in the past about struggling with the “pressure to be pretty, the pressure to be perfect,” since she’s become more well known thanks to her TikTok account.

Over the summer, Mikayla tied the knot with her love Cody Hawken in a gorgeous wedding, with lots of other influencers in attendance!

