Top 10 Most Followed Music Acts on TikTok in 2023 Revealed

As 2023 comes to a close, we’re taking a look at the most followed celebs on TikTok!

The video platform has become the place to be over the last few years, so much so that record labels have turned to the platform as a major marketing tool.

With artists teasing their new music, sharing their process and more on TikTok, there are several music acts who have gained a mass following!

If you missed it, there are two artists who are among the Top 10 most followed people on TikTok, and we have gathered the ten most followed music acts on the app at the end of 2023.

Find out inside which music acts have the biggest following on TikTok…