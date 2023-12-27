Travis Kelce Explains Emotional Outburst During Chiefs-Raiders Football Christmas Day Game Loss

Travis Kelce is opening up about losing to the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Day (December 25), as well has his outburst.

The 34-year-old tight end spoke about the game during the latest episode of the New Heights podcast with his brother Jason Kelce.

“We handed that team a win on Christmas. We literally played Santa and gave them a present,” he began.

“That was embarrassing … It’s frustrating when you know you got the guys and you got everybody that you need and things just aren’t going your way.”

During the game, Travis was seen throwing his helmet to the ground and alking to quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs coach Andy Reid.

During a post-game interview, the coach said that “things happen” during an “emotional game,” but said Travis “went back in and did a nice job.”

“He (Reid) is looking out for me and I love him for it,” Travis said, while also disagreeing with the coach.

“I didn’t go back out there and play good,. He wanted to see the fire in me and I reacted in a bad way. He wanted to get the best out of me and right now I’m just not playing my best football.”

“I gotta f–king lock the f–k in and be more accountable for him and be more accountable for my teammates. I gotta keep my f–king cool, man, ’cause as a leader on this team, that’s not how you switch the momentum,” he added.

