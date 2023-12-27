Which TV Show That's Ending in 2024 Deserves 1 More Season (Or a Revival Elsewhere)? Winner Revealed!

This poll is now closed! And the winner is…..

Station 19!!!!!!!

Station 19 fans are devastated that ABC announced the hit TV show will be coming to an end. Fans voted so hard, and gave the show over 175,000 votes to return for another season (or get picked up by a streaming service!) We hope ABC (and Netflix, Hulu, etc!) are checking this out!

We also want to give a special shout out to fans of S.W.A.T. and Magnum P.I. for their efforts as well. These two shows also deserve to be saved by their networks!

Thank you for voting, and we hope this poll helps save these TV shows!

______________

Original article:

There have been some heartbreaking TV show announcements made over the past few months. Specifically, some big fan favorites have been announced to be ending in 2024.

We’ve collected a list of the biggest TV shows that are ending next year and we want to know from fans… which TV show do you want revived by a different network or streamer (or, given an additional season)?

Keep reading to vote…

We’re keeping this poll open for several weeks to allow the fan bases to really speak for themselves – and hopefully display to other networks or streamers that these shows might be worth picking up and reviving for new seasons!

Voting in this poll is unlimited, so you can vote as many times as you wish for as many different choices as you want. We will close this poll on December 27 at noon ET. If we missed your favorite show, let us know in the comments or send us a message on social media!

____________

