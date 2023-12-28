American Idol's Chris Daughtry Bares Ripped Body in Shirtless Workout Videos on TikTok - Watch Now!

Did you know that Chris Daughtry‘s body looks like this?!

The 44-year-old singer, best known for coming in fourth place on American Idol season five, put his ripped physique on display for some new TikTok workout videos.

Chris has been doing a series of workout videos on his social media page and he goes shirtless in nearly all of them. He demonstrates workouts like goblet squats, burpees, deadlifts, and more.

Earlier this year, Chris went shirtless in his “Artificial” music video and there’s a twist at the end of the video that you need to see!

Chris is considered one of the most successful American Idol alums of all time thanks to the success of his band Daughtry and their songs like “It’s Not Over,” “Home,” “What About Now,” “No Surprise,” and “Renegade.”

