'Blue Bloods' Season 14 - 7 Stars Returning for the Final Season!

Blue Bloods is ending soon.

The long-running CBS police family drama will return for its 14th and final season, with a two-part final season which will consist of 18 episodes.

The first 10 episodes will air this coming midseason, premiering on CBS on February 16, 2024 and streaming live on Paramount+, and the remaining eight episodes will run in fall of 2024.

We also know who is expected to return one last time.

Find out who is coming back for Blue Bloods Season 14…