Jessica Chastain Debunked a Fan Rumor Regarding a Movie Adaptation

Ryan Seacrest Reveals Which Performer Showed Up 'Tipsy' to 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' One Year

Chris Rock &amp; Amber Rose Spark Dating Rumors After a Post-Christmas Outing Together in NYC

Alix Earle Talks Drama With Ex Tyler Wade &amp; Boyfriend Braxton Berrios' Ex Sophia Culpo Following Cheating Rumors

Thu, 28 December 2023 at 11:42 pm

Chrissy Teigen Wears Sheer Top & Short Shorts for John Legend's Birthday Dinner

Chrissy Teigen Wears Sheer Top & Short Shorts for John Legend's Birthday Dinner

Chrissy Teigen got all dressed up to celebrate her husband John Legend‘s 45th birthday!

The married couple was seen leaving their home and heading out for dinner on Thursday night (December 28) in New York City.

Chrissy braved the cold and rainy weather in Manhattan by wearing a sheer top and very short shorts with fishnet stockings. John looked dapper in a black suit.

We also have photos of Chrissy stepping out in a trenchcoat earlier in the day.

The whole family spent Christmas in the NYC area this year, and it’s unclear if they’ll stick around for the New Year’s Eve holiday, too. You can see the family’s cute Christmas photos – with all 4 kids – right here if you didn’t already see!

Browse through the gallery for 20+ photos of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend heading to dinner…

chrissy teigen john legend birthday dinner 01
chrissy teigen john legend birthday dinner 02
chrissy teigen john legend birthday dinner 03
chrissy teigen john legend birthday dinner 04
chrissy teigen john legend birthday dinner 05
chrissy teigen john legend birthday dinner 06
chrissy teigen john legend birthday dinner 07
chrissy teigen john legend birthday dinner 08
chrissy teigen john legend birthday dinner 09
chrissy teigen john legend birthday dinner 10
chrissy teigen john legend birthday dinner 11
chrissy teigen john legend birthday dinner 12
chrissy teigen john legend birthday dinner 13
chrissy teigen john legend birthday dinner 14
chrissy teigen john legend birthday dinner 15
chrissy teigen john legend birthday dinner 16
chrissy teigen john legend birthday dinner 17
chrissy teigen john legend birthday dinner 18
chrissy teigen john legend birthday dinner 19
chrissy teigen john legend birthday dinner 20
chrissy teigen john legend birthday dinner 21
chrissy teigen john legend birthday dinner 22

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Chrissy Teigen, John Legend