Chrissy Teigen Wears Sheer Top & Short Shorts for John Legend's Birthday Dinner

Chrissy Teigen got all dressed up to celebrate her husband John Legend‘s 45th birthday!

The married couple was seen leaving their home and heading out for dinner on Thursday night (December 28) in New York City.

Chrissy braved the cold and rainy weather in Manhattan by wearing a sheer top and very short shorts with fishnet stockings. John looked dapper in a black suit.

We also have photos of Chrissy stepping out in a trenchcoat earlier in the day.

The whole family spent Christmas in the NYC area this year, and it’s unclear if they’ll stick around for the New Year’s Eve holiday, too. You can see the family’s cute Christmas photos – with all 4 kids – right here if you didn’t already see!

Browse through the gallery for 20+ photos of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend heading to dinner…