Top Stories
Jessica Chastain Debunked a Fan Rumor Regarding a Movie Adaptation

Jessica Chastain Debunked a Fan Rumor Regarding a Movie Adaptation

Ryan Seacrest Reveals Which Performer Showed Up 'Tipsy' to 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' One Year

Ryan Seacrest Reveals Which Performer Showed Up 'Tipsy' to 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' One Year

Chris Rock &amp; Amber Rose Spark Dating Rumors After a Post-Christmas Outing Together in NYC

Chris Rock & Amber Rose Spark Dating Rumors After a Post-Christmas Outing Together in NYC

Alix Earle Talks Drama With Ex Tyler Wade &amp; Boyfriend Braxton Berrios' Ex Sophia Culpo Following Cheating Rumors

Alix Earle Talks Drama With Ex Tyler Wade & Boyfriend Braxton Berrios' Ex Sophia Culpo Following Cheating Rumors

Thu, 28 December 2023 at 3:25 pm

Disney+ Cancels 7 TV Shows in 2023, Announces 1 Hit Is Ending in 2024

Continue Here »

Disney+ Cancels 7 TV Shows in 2023, Announces 1 Hit Is Ending in 2024

Disney+ has made a ton of cancellation decisions this year, plus, announced a huge hit is coming to an end in 2024.

Fans likely won’t be happy with some of the decisions that have been made.

Prior to 2023, the streamer had only canceled 3 original shows. Now, they canceled 7 in one year.

Keep reading to see what has been canceled at Disney+ in 2023, plus, see which series is ending in 2024…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Disney+
Posted to: Disney Plus, EG, Extended, Slideshow, Television