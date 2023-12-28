Dove Cameron Brings Renee Fleming to Tears With Emotional Kennedy Center Honors 2023 Performance (Video)

Dove Cameron brought opera singer Renee Fleming to tears with her beautiful performance at the 2023 Kennedy Center Honors event.

The 27-year-old singer and actress performed during the annual event, which aired on CBS on Wednesday (December 27).

Dove starred on the West End opposite Renee in the musical The Light in the Piazza and they also brought the show to Los Angeles. During the Kennedy Center event, Dove performed the title song from the musical.

“such an honor to perform at the @kennedycenter last night in tribute to my dear friend & living icon @reneeflemingmusic !!! renée i love you more than there are words to express. we are all lucky to live in your light 🩰✨,” Dove wrote on Instagram.

Watch the performance video below.