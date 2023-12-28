Gypsy Rose Blanchard & Husband Reveal How They Met & Fell in Love While She Was in Prison

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is officially a free woman and she can now live her happily ever after with husband Ryan Scott Anderson.

For those who don’t know, Gypsy got married in a small prison ceremony back in July 2022. For those who don’t know, the 32-year-old, a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, was serving eight years for the murder of her mother Dee Dee Blanchard.

The prison where Gypsy was held does not allow conjugal visits, so the newlyweds were unable to consummate their marriage. They finally will have the chance now that she is free.

In a new interview, Gypsy and Ryan talked about how they met and what it was like falling in love while she was locked away.

“It was when Tiger King was really popular,” Ryan told People about his decision to reach out to Gypsy. “My co-worker at the time was like ‘I want to write Tiger King.’ I said, ‘I’ll tell you what, if you write him, I’ll write Gypsy Rose Blanchard. I never thought she’d be my wife.’”

“I remember telling her what her story meant to me, and on the second page I just let her have it. I told her everything about me,” Ryan added. He said, “She told me the main reason [she responded] was probably because I was from Louisiana [Gypsy's original home state]. So I credit that as being the most important thing.”

“I remember I had butterflies when we’d email, but really what set it over the top was the first time I heard her voice,” he said.

Gypsy talked about her love for Ryan.

“Ryan has seen me through some really good times, some really hard times. I would say that he is probably the most compassionate soul that I’ve ever met, and the most patient,” she said. “God knows, he’s so patient with me, because I could be a lot to handle. I could be an emotional handful.”

Gypsy added, “We’re in love… It’s hard because I’m going into a new life and I’m newly married, and I’m going to have kids one day, and I’m going to have to explain to my kids why their grandmother on mommy’s side isn’t around. And that’s going to be a really hard conversation.”

Gypsy is optimistic about life as a freed married woman.

“I don’t foresee any major hardships,” she said. “I think this, being in prison, has been the hard part. I think when I’m at home with my family, with my husband’s arms around me and I’m surrounded by my loved ones, that is when I will be happy.”

