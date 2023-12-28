Top Stories
Jessica Chastain Debunked a Fan Rumor Regarding a Movie Adaptation

Jessica Chastain Debunked a Fan Rumor Regarding a Movie Adaptation

Ryan Seacrest Reveals Which Performer Showed Up 'Tipsy' to 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' One Year

Ryan Seacrest Reveals Which Performer Showed Up 'Tipsy' to 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' One Year

Chris Rock &amp; Amber Rose Spark Dating Rumors After a Post-Christmas Outing Together in NYC

Chris Rock & Amber Rose Spark Dating Rumors After a Post-Christmas Outing Together in NYC

Alix Earle Talks Drama With Ex Tyler Wade &amp; Boyfriend Braxton Berrios' Ex Sophia Culpo Following Cheating Rumors

Alix Earle Talks Drama With Ex Tyler Wade & Boyfriend Braxton Berrios' Ex Sophia Culpo Following Cheating Rumors

Thu, 28 December 2023 at 5:15 pm

Hallmark Channel Reveals January 2024 New Programming Lineup - 5 Movies & 1 TV Show Revealed!

Continue Here »

Hallmark Channel Reveals January 2024 New Programming Lineup - 5 Movies & 1 TV Show Revealed!

New year, new Hallmark Channel!

The network revealed their programming for the start of 2024, including all-new original movies, as well as the Season 2 premiere of a fan-favorite TV show.

While you’re at it, we’re looking back on all the great movies from Hallmark throughout the year and it is so difficult to choose our favorite ones. We want to ask Just Jared readers…who is your favorite Hallmark Channel star this year? Vote now!

Click through to see the complete Hallmark January 2024 schedule…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Hallmark Media
Posted to: Andie MacDowell, Ashley Newbrough, Benjamin Ayres, Chyler Leigh, Erica Durance, Evan Williams, Hallmark Channel, Jocelyn Hudon, Jordan Young, Katherine McNamara, Laci J Mailey, Marco Grazzini, Marcus Rosner, Markian Tarasiuk, Movies, Nikki DeLoach, Oliver Renaud, Sadie Laflamme-Snow, Slideshow, Television