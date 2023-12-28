K-Pop's TVXQ! Returns With Ninth Album '20&2' - Listen & Watch the Video for 'Rebel'!

TVXQ is back!

The legendary K-pop duo returned with their ninth full-length studio album, 20&2, released on Tuesday (December 26).

The album’s release marks 20 years since their debut, featuring 10 tracks across different genres, including the explosive, dance-heavy title track “Rebel.”

Keep reading to find out more…This is TVXQ!’s first regular release in five years and features solo tracks from members U-KNOW and MAX CHANGMIN, along with lyrical input from MAX CHANGMIN. It also sees the duo reteaming with producer KENZIE, who has produced several hits for TVXQ! across their career.

The album also includes songs like “Down,” “Rodeo” and “Jungle,” as well as “Life’s A Dance.” U-KNOW’s solo track “Fix It” features a verse from Korean rapper DINDIN, while MAX CHANGMIN’s solo track “Take My Breath Away” provides strength for the tired and lonely.

“Promise” was penned by MAX CHANGMIN for the fans, expressing his appreciation for those who have been by his side throughout TVXQ!’s journey. There’s also an unplugged version of 2004′s “The Way U Are,” in celebration of their 20th anniversary, and “Starlight,” a ballad filled with gratitude for the memories they’ve made with their fans.

Their last studio release New Chapter #2 : The Truth of Love was released five years ago, marking their 15th anniversary in December of 2018.

Following the release of 20&2 – which stands for 20 years & 2 members – U-KNOW and MAX CHANGMIN will embark on an accompanying tour that kicks off in Seoul, South Korea at the end of December.

Check out the album…