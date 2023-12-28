Kirsten Storms to Temporarily Leave 'General Hospital,' Replacement Revealed

Kirsten Storms is taking a temporary leave of absence from the soap opera series General Hospital and her replacement has been revealed.

The 39-year-old actress has been starring as Maxie on the ABC soap drama since 2005 after previously starring on Days of Our Lives before that.

This isn’t the first time that Kirsten has taken a break from the show. Jen Lilley replaced her briefly in 2011 while Molly Burnett filled in frequently for various lengths of time from 2016 through 2018.

So, who is playing the role now?

Soap Opera Digest has revealed that actress Nicole Paggi is going to “temporarily” play the role during Kirsten‘s break.

TVLine reports that the break is “just a couple days.” It’s unclear why she is out from the show. She previously needed to leave the show for skin issues in 2016 and brain surgery in 2021.

See a photo of Nicole Paggi below…