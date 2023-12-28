Kristen Stewart & Fiancee Dylan Meyer Hit the Green for a Casual Golf Day

Kristen Stewart is spending some quality time with fiancee Dylan Meyer on the greens in Los Angeles.

The 33-year-old Twilight actor looked cool in a pair of jeans and a graphic shirt, which she wore under a blue jacket and gray hoodie while golfing at Griffith Park on Thursday (December 28).

Dylan looked equally casual in a pair of dark pants with a red flannel shirt and a gray beanie.

It’s the second time we’ve seen the couple out recently. They were spotted on a leisurely walk together on Christmas Eve.

If you were unaware, Kristen and Dylan have been an item since 2019. They got engaged in 2021.

In a recent interview, Kristen addressed a big rumor about her eventual wedding and who would be marrying her and Dylan. She also revealed if there was a Twilight group chat.

