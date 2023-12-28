NBC Is the Most Watched TV Network of 2023!

The list of the most-watched television networks of 2023 has been revealed, and this year, NBC is the winner.

NBC is the home of Sunday Night Football, which always has a ton of viewers each Sunday evening in the Fall through the Winter until football season ends with the Super Bowl.

This past year, Fox hosted the Super Bowl which gave them a nice ratings boost…enough to land in spot number 4 on this list.

Other data to note on this list is the most-watched news network is Fox News, followed by MSNBC. ESPN is in the top 10 for sports programming, and HGTV rounds out the top of the list for fan favorite home renovation content.

See the full list of the most watched TV networks of 2023 below, including the total viewers in parenthesis….

1. NBC (4.537 million viewers)

2. CBS (4.508 million viewers)

3. ABC (3.999 million viewers)

4. Fox (3.353 million viewers)

5. Fox News (1.899 million viewers)

6. ESPN: (1.705 million viewers)

7. Univision (1.265 million viewers)

8. MSNBC (1.220 million viewers)

9. ION (997 million viewers)

10. HGTV (943 million viewers)

All data via Variety.

