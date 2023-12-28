Netflix's 'Berlin' Cast Has 3 Returning 'Money Heist' Stars & 5 New Actors!

The new series Berlin is almost here and we’re so excited for the Money Heist spinoff to arrive!

The spinoff show is a prequel to the smash hit series and focuses on an earlier period in Berlin’s life. Pedro Alonso, who played the character in Money Heist, is back for the new show.

During his glory days, Berlin and a gang assembled in Paris for one of his greatest plans ever: stealing 44 million euros’ worth of jewels in one night.

Two more Money Heist actors are returning for the spinoff while five new stars have joined the franchise. The show will drop at 3am ET on Friday (December 29) on Netflix.

Browse through the slideshow to meet the new and returning cast members…