Jessica Chastain Debunked a Fan Rumor Regarding a Movie Adaptation

Ryan Seacrest Reveals Which Performer Showed Up 'Tipsy' to 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' One Year

Chris Rock &amp; Amber Rose Spark Dating Rumors After a Post-Christmas Outing Together in NYC

Alix Earle Talks Drama With Ex Tyler Wade &amp; Boyfriend Braxton Berrios' Ex Sophia Culpo Following Cheating Rumors

Thu, 28 December 2023 at 7:40 pm

Netflix's 'Berlin' Cast Has 3 Returning 'Money Heist' Stars & 5 New Actors!

Netflix's 'Berlin' Cast Has 3 Returning 'Money Heist' Stars & 5 New Actors!

The new series Berlin is almost here and we’re so excited for the Money Heist spinoff to arrive!

The spinoff show is a prequel to the smash hit series and focuses on an earlier period in Berlin’s life. Pedro Alonso, who played the character in Money Heist, is back for the new show.

During his glory days, Berlin and a gang assembled in Paris for one of his greatest plans ever: stealing 44 million euros’ worth of jewels in one night.

Two more Money Heist actors are returning for the spinoff while five new stars have joined the franchise. The show will drop at 3am ET on Friday (December 29) on Netflix.

Browse through the slideshow to meet the new and returning cast members…

Photos: Netflix
Posted to: Begona Vargas, Berlin, Itziar Ituno, Joel Sanchez, Julio Pena, Michelle Jenner, Money Heist, Najwa Nimri, Pedro Alonso, Tristan Ulloa