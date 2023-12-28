Top Stories
Jessica Chastain Debunked a Fan Rumor Regarding a Movie Adaptation

Jessica Chastain Debunked a Fan Rumor Regarding a Movie Adaptation

Ryan Seacrest Reveals Which Performer Showed Up 'Tipsy' to 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' One Year

Ryan Seacrest Reveals Which Performer Showed Up 'Tipsy' to 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' One Year

Chris Rock &amp; Amber Rose Spark Dating Rumors After a Post-Christmas Outing Together in NYC

Chris Rock & Amber Rose Spark Dating Rumors After a Post-Christmas Outing Together in NYC

Alix Earle Talks Drama With Ex Tyler Wade &amp; Boyfriend Braxton Berrios' Ex Sophia Culpo Following Cheating Rumors

Alix Earle Talks Drama With Ex Tyler Wade & Boyfriend Braxton Berrios' Ex Sophia Culpo Following Cheating Rumors

Thu, 28 December 2023 at 10:21 pm

Netflix's 'Unstable' Season 2 - 7 Stars Confirmed to Return, 2 Actors Join the Cast!

Continue Here »

Netflix's 'Unstable' Season 2 - 7 Stars Confirmed to Return, 2 Actors Join the Cast!

Netflix‘s Rob Lowe comedy series Unstable will be back for a second season!

The show premiered in March 2023 and in it’s first few days on the streamer, racked up 11.36 million views, and went up from there.

Back in November, Netflix officially announced that it would be returning.

Here’s a synopsis: Ellis Dragon is a universally admired, eccentric, narcissist-adjacent biotech entrepreneur working to make the world a better place. He’s also in emotional free-fall. His son Jackson Dragon is… none of those things. Can Jackson save Ellis and his company and salvage their estranged relationship while also doing what may actually be impossible: escaping the shadow of his larger-than-life father?

With the new season in the works, casting announcements have been made and we know which stars will be returning, and there’s going to be a couple of new faces on the show!

Keep reading to find out who will be back and who will be joining…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Netflix, Getty
Posted to: Casting, EG, evergreen, Netflix, Slideshow, Television, Unstable