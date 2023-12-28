Netflix's 'Unstable' Season 2 - 7 Stars Confirmed to Return, 2 Actors Join the Cast!

Netflix‘s Rob Lowe comedy series Unstable will be back for a second season!

The show premiered in March 2023 and in it’s first few days on the streamer, racked up 11.36 million views, and went up from there.

Back in November, Netflix officially announced that it would be returning.

Here’s a synopsis: Ellis Dragon is a universally admired, eccentric, narcissist-adjacent biotech entrepreneur working to make the world a better place. He’s also in emotional free-fall. His son Jackson Dragon is… none of those things. Can Jackson save Ellis and his company and salvage their estranged relationship while also doing what may actually be impossible: escaping the shadow of his larger-than-life father?

With the new season in the works, casting announcements have been made and we know which stars will be returning, and there’s going to be a couple of new faces on the show!

Keep reading to find out who will be back and who will be joining…