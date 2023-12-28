Piece Brosnan Gets Cited While Visting Yellowstone National Park

Pierce Brosnan was cited in Wyoming!

The 70-year-old James Bond actor received a citation after allegedly walking in thermal areas of Yellowstone National Park, a court document obtained by CNN revealed, filed in US District Court in Wyoming.

The charge reads: “Foot travel in all thermal areas and w/in Yellowstone Canyon confined to trails … and Violating closures and use limits.” The citation is listed as a petty offense.

Yellowstone’s website offers tips to stay safe, reading: “Boardwalks and trails protect you and delicate thermal formations.”

“Always walk on boardwalks and designated trails. Keep children close and do not let them run on boardwalks.”

