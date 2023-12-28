Ryan Seacrest Reveals Which Performer Showed Up 'Tipsy' to 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' One Year

Ryan Seacrest is spilling some details!

If you don’t know, Ryan will once again be hosting New Year’s Rockin’ Eve live from Times Square to watch the annual ball drop. Ryan has been hosting the annual special since 2007!

Last year, EW asked Ryan, “Have any co-hosts or artists shown up to the show tipsy?”

Well, he did respond, and dropped 2 names!

Ryan responded, “Yeah, probably quite a few. I think Post Malone was definitely enjoying himself before he went out. But it’s amazing, artists can still hit their marks, they can do their songs while drinking.”

He continued, “Luke Bryan, who I worked with on American Idol, he can have a couple of drinks and still nail it. For me, it’s a little more intense. I prefer not to [drink] on a live broadcast so I get the countdown right, I don’t want to screw it up.”

