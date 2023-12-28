Selena Gomez & Boyfriend Benny Blanco Cozy Up In Sweet New Photo

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are spending more quality time together!

It’s been a few weeks since the 31-year-old “Lose You to Love Me” pop star casually debuted her relationship with the acclaimed producer. Since then, she’s been more open about updating fans on her love life.

On Wednesday (December 27), Selena took to social media to share a couple of cute pics from a recent date.

Head inside to see Selena Gomez’s new pics with Benny Blanco…

Hopping on her Instagram story, Selena posted photos from a trip to the Luna Luna: Forgotten Fantasy art installation in Los Angeles.

In the first, Benny has his arms wrapped around Selena from behind while the couple smiles up at mirrors above them for a selfie. They appear to be happy, and the singer has a grin on her face.

Selena shared another photo of Benny taken from behind while standing in front of the same wall of mirrors.

If you missed it, Selena recently opened up about her goals for a “healthy” relationship.

Check out the new pics of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco below…