Simone Biles Reveals She & Husband Jonathan Owens Fight Over Who is the Better Athlete Following His Controversial Relationship Comments

Simone Biles is an Olympian gymnast, and she’s married to NFL player Jonathan Owens. As a result, one of the couple’s recurring arguments is about who is the better athlete.

During an interview on Peacock’s 2023 Back That Year Up, the 26-year-old gymnast revealed how the argument usually goes and hinted at who she thought was more skilled.

“I think we’re good at our own sports,” Simone told hosts Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson during her interview. “We’ve tried to pin each other against on like difficulty, ability and all that stuff. So, at the end of the day, gymnastics is harder — if he agrees or not.”

Simone continued, saying, “We fought over it a couple of times and then we vowed, once we got married, we wouldn’t talk about it again.”

Despite that, she provided some solid evidence that she beat Jonathan in terms of athleticism: “He has done my workout in the gym and he could barely do it. And then I went to their NFL workout, and I crushed it,” she revealed.

Her interview aired a few days after the couple went viral because Jonathan referred to himself as “the catch” between the two of them. Despite the comments sparking drama as Simone‘s fans rushed to defend her, the pair seems to be unbothered.