Lifetime's 'The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard' - Watch the Trailer & How to Stream

The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard is airing soon.

The six-hour Lifetime special boasts unprecedented access to Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who was just recently released from jail after serving 85% of her 10-year-sentence after pleading guilty in 2016 to second-degree murder of her mother, Dee Dee after years of unnecessary surgeries and medications.

Part 1 premieres on Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET, and will stream the next day.

Here’s a plot summary: “The six-hour special features unprecedented access to Gypsy Rose Blanchard, a victim of Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy who suffered horrific abuse and made national headlines for her role in her mother’s violent murder. Currently still incarcerated, Gypsy’s shocking story has been told by many others but now, as she approaches her release in December, she is finally ready to tell her truth before she becomes a free woman for the first time in her life.”

