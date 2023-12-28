Top Stories
Jessica Chastain Debunked a Fan Rumor Regarding a Movie Adaptation

Ryan Seacrest Reveals Which Performer Showed Up 'Tipsy' to 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' One Year

Chris Rock &amp; Amber Rose Spark Dating Rumors After a Post-Christmas Outing Together in NYC

Alix Earle Talks Drama With Ex Tyler Wade &amp; Boyfriend Braxton Berrios' Ex Sophia Culpo Following Cheating Rumors

Thu, 28 December 2023 at 3:12 pm

Lifetime's 'The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard' - Watch the Trailer & How to Stream

Lifetime's 'The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard' - Watch the Trailer & How to Stream

The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard is airing soon.

The six-hour Lifetime special boasts unprecedented access to Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who was just recently released from jail after serving 85% of her 10-year-sentence after pleading guilty in 2016 to second-degree murder of her mother, Dee Dee after years of unnecessary surgeries and medications.

Part 1 premieres on Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET, and will stream the next day.

Keep reading to find out more…

Here’s a plot summary: “The six-hour special features unprecedented access to Gypsy Rose Blanchard, a victim of Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy who suffered horrific abuse and made national headlines for her role in her mother’s violent murder. Currently still incarcerated, Gypsy’s shocking story has been told by many others but now, as she approaches her release in December, she is finally ready to tell her truth before she becomes a free woman for the first time in her life.”

Watch the trailer…
