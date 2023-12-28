Who Is Joe Flacco's Wife? He's Married to Dana Grady!

Joe Flacco has been lighting it up as the quarterback for the Cleveland Browns after the NFL team started off the season with some quarterback woes.

Now, the veteran star, who won a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens after the 2012 season, is taking the field tonight during Thursday Night Football to try and continue his hot streak. As you’re watching, you may be wondering if Joe is married or dating anyone.

Well, he’s been married to Dana Grady since 2011!

The pair actually grew up in the same area and went to high school together in the Camden County, New Jersey area.

Joe and Dana have five kids together, Stephen, Daniel, Francis, Evelyn, and Thomas. They’re all born between 2012-2018. Evelyn is their only daughter, and once, when asked about what it was like finally welcoming a baby girl into the family, Joe said, “It was definitely different. Seeing a girl come out after three boys was a bit of a shock. Everybody is beyond overjoyed, beyond pumped.”

Not much is known about Dana‘s personal life at this time.