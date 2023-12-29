Ariana Grande & 'Wicked' Co-Star Cynthia Erivo Get Matching Tattoos

Ariana Grande is showing off some new ink she got earlier this year!

On Friday (December 29), the 30-year-old entertainer took to her Instagram Story to share a bunch of photos from throughout this past year.

In one post, Ariana revealed that she and her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo got matching tattoos.

Ariana and Cynthia, 36, both got “For Good” tattooed on their palms, seemingly back on April 24, 2023.

If you didn’t know, “For Good” is a title of one of the duets Ariana and Cynthia‘s characters Glinda and Elphaba, respectively, sing in the musical.

In a recent interview, Cynthia shared an update on filming the Wicked movies and revealed what it’s like singing with Ariana.

Wicked: Part One is currently scheduled to be released on November 27, 2024 while Part Two is scheduled to hit theaters on November 26, 2025.

