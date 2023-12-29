Top Stories
Fri, 29 December 2023 at 11:50 am

Ashley Benson Shares Peek at Pregnant Belly While Grabbing Lunch with Husband Brandon Davis

Ashley Benson Shares Peek at Pregnant Belly While Grabbing Lunch with Husband Brandon Davis

Ashley Benson and her husband Brandon Davis are stepping out for a lunch date.

The 34-year-old Pretty Little Liars actress, who is currently pregnant with the couple’s first child, held hands with the 44-year-old music manager as they headed to The Grill for lunch on Wednesday afternoon (December 27) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ashley Benson

For their outing, Ashley shared a sneak peek at her pregnant belly while wearing a black sheer top under a black jacket paired with jeans as Brandon sported a black hoodie and black distressed jeans.

Last month it was revealed that Ashley and Brandon very quietly married in a secret ceremony four months after announcing that they’re engaged.

In October it was first reported that Ashley was pregnant and she confirmed the exciting news a few weeks later.

Did you know that Ashley will soon be one of six Pretty Little Liars stars who are parents?
Photos: Backgrid USA
