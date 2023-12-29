Ashley Benson Shares Peek at Pregnant Belly While Grabbing Lunch with Husband Brandon Davis

Ashley Benson and her husband Brandon Davis are stepping out for a lunch date.

The 34-year-old Pretty Little Liars actress, who is currently pregnant with the couple’s first child, held hands with the 44-year-old music manager as they headed to The Grill for lunch on Wednesday afternoon (December 27) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

For their outing, Ashley shared a sneak peek at her pregnant belly while wearing a black sheer top under a black jacket paired with jeans as Brandon sported a black hoodie and black distressed jeans.

Last month it was revealed that Ashley and Brandon very quietly married in a secret ceremony four months after announcing that they’re engaged.

In October it was first reported that Ashley was pregnant and she confirmed the exciting news a few weeks later.

Did you know that Ashley will soon be one of six Pretty Little Liars stars who are parents?