Camila Cabello Hints at 'Slutty' Musical Comeback After Igniting Romance Rumors With Drake

Camila Cabello seemingly has big plans for 2024, and they appear to include new music.

It’s been nearly two years since the 26-year-old “Don’t Go Yet” pop star dropped her third solo album Familia. However, she seems to be hinting that a new album might be on the way in the new year.

Spoiler alert: It appears that it’ll be “slutty,” too.

Read more about Camila Cabello’s musical return…

On Thursday (December 28), Camila hopped on Instagram to share a photo of herself in the recording studio on her story. She also posted a pic of some musical collaborators.

“Mostly the year of this,” she wrote, adding, “See you next year, b-tches.”

Camila posted a text exchange with her mom, too. In it, she texted her mom, saying, “It’s slutty, but it’s art.” Fans believe that this is a reference to the music she’s been working on.

News about a potential musical comeback comes shortly after the Fifth Harmony alum sparked romance rumors with Drake. The musical pair was spotted hanging out in Turks and Caicos, leading to speculation that they might be an item.

If so, it would be Camila‘s first public relationship since calling it off with Shawn Mendes. The pair rekindled their romance this summer, but it didn’t last long.