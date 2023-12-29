Chaka Khan Formally Ends Kanye West Feud Over 'Through the Wire' Sample

Chaka Khan‘s bad blood with Kanye West is officially in the past.

If you were unaware, the 70-year-old “Through the Fire” music icon took issue with the way that she was sampled on Kanye‘s 2004 song “Through the Wire.” He spud up her vocals in a way that she was less than fond of.

However, during a recent interview, Chaka explained how she feels about the sample now and who she blames for her initial response.

During an interview with Rolling Stone, Chaka confirmed that Kanye did not reveal he intended to alter her voice when the sample was cleared.

However, she doesn’t hold him accountable.

“And you know, that was my fault, too, for feeling salty about that in any way,” she said. “Because if I understood the rap game more completely, like I do now, then that wouldn’t have been a big deal to me.”

Chaka emphasized that the feud was in the past, saying, “No, I’m done. Please. I’m not hanging on to any silly grudges.”

The music icon has previously slammed musicians who use auto-tune and proposed a different career path for them.

She also went viral for her comments on a list of the ‘Greatest Singers,” prompting her to issue an apology.