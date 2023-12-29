Chiefs Owner's Daughter Gracie Hunt Talks Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Relationship, How It's Helping Bring New Football Fans

Gracie Hunt is speaking out about Taylor Swift‘s impact on the Kansas City Chiefs!

The 24-year-old daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt shared her thoughts on the Grammy award-winning entertainer dating the team’s tight end Travis Kelce and how her presence at the games has brought in new fans.

“First of all, I think we’re all so excited to see two such phenomenal people happy,” she shared during a recent appearance on Outkick The Morning with Charly Arnolt. “It’s so easy for us to cheer for — and for the entire world — to cheer for because they’re so wonderful for each other. And it’s just been so fun to watch this love story unfold. That’s just been so special to see, how happy they are.”

She added, “Also, to have so many young, especially female fans, watching football, interested in football, maybe considering playing flag football, and also cheering for the Chiefs.”

Gracie noted that she’s excited to have more eyes on the football games, for whatever reason why you’re in attendance at a game or watching on TV.

“Whatever reason you’re there for, I’m glad you’re there and I’m glad you’re getting to experience the game that I fell in love with when I was little,” the former Miss USA contestant said. “Because as someone who’s watched it, there’s so many values from football that transfer into life and can have really great takeaways.”

“She is wonderful, beautiful, brilliant, all the things,” Gracie added. “And it’s been so much fun to get to have her coming to Chiefs games.”

Taylor has become somewhat of a staple presence at Chiefs games lately to support and cheer on Travis, since they went public with their relationship in September. She’s attended several, both home and away, games throughout the past few months!

