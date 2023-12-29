Colin Farrell Sports Irish Flag Headband on Coffee Run in Los Feliz

Colin Farrell is getting his caffeine fix.

The 47-year-old Oscar-nominated actor and one of his friends grabbed a few coffees to go from Maru Cafe during an outing on Thursday afternoon (December 28) in Los Feliz, Calif.

For his outing, Colin wore a long, black coat over a white tank shirt paired with gray joggers and pushed his hair back with an Irish flag headband.

In her new memoir The Woman In Me, Britney Spears looked back at her 2003 fling with Colin, which she described as a “two-week brawl.”

“Brawl is the only word for it—we were all over each other, grappling so passionately it was like we were in a street fight,” Britney, 42, wrote.

