Glen Powell Reveals Rom-Com Legend Who Gave Him Advice Before Filming 'Anyone But You'

Glen Powell is opening up about some advice he got that changed his perception of starring in a romantic comedy.

The 35-year-old Top Gun star shares the screen with Sydney Sweeney in the raunchy romcom Anyone But You.

In a recent interview, Glen revealed the romcom legend who helped him prepare for his latest role.

Speaking to Vogue, Glen credited Dermot Mulroney for getting him extra excited to begin the project.

If you forgot, Dermot has starred in beloved romcoms such as My Best Friend’s Wedding and The Wedding Date. He also plays a role in Anyone But You.

Glen recalled that the cast watched a special screening of My Best Friend’s Wedding together, which was the first time Dermot had seen his iconic movie since its premiere.

The costars and leading men had a conversation about the genre.

“He said, at the time, it was really hard for him to own being a romantic lead and being a rom-com man,” Glen recalled. “And he said, ‘Dude, just embrace it.’ He’s like, ‘There’s no better privilege than to represent love in movies.’”

He continued, adding, “And I’m really glad he said that. I was already excited about the movie, but it put me in a real state of gratitude before starting this process.”

