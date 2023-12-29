Gypsy Rose Blanchard Posts First Instagram Selfie After Being Released from Prison

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is free and she has made her Instagram debut as a free woman!

The 32-year-old was released from prison on Thursday (December 28) after serving eight years for the murder of her mother Dee Dee Blanchard.

Gypsy Rose was the victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy after her mother fabricated her medical records and made it appear as if she suffered from a long list of medical issues. She was given medications and underwent medical procedures in which she suffered for years.

Dee Dee was found dead from stab wounds in 2015 and Gypsy Rose was convicted of second-degree murder. She confessed that she encouraged her boyfriend, who she met online, to kill her mother.

Gypsy‘s husband picked her up from jail on Thursday and they immediately went shopping for shoes. She took to her Instagram account on Friday (December 29) to share a selfie.

“First selfie of freedom!” she captioned the photo, which has more than 1 million likes in just three hours.

