Is Josh Swickard Single or Married? His Wife Lauren Is a Frequent Co-Star!

Josh Swickard is the star of some of Netflix’s most-loved Christmas movies, including the new film Holiday in the Vineyards and the A California Christmas franchise.

Fans who are watching the new movie are likely wondering if Josh is single or married in real life.

Well, if you’ve watched the A California Christmas movies, then you’re definitely familiar with his wife!

Keep reading to find out more…

Josh is married to Lauren Swickard, who not only stars in the A California Christmas movies with him… she also wrote them.

Josh has been playing Harrison Chase on the ABC soap opera series General Hospital since 2018 and Lauren recently joined the cast as well. She played Nurse Janice on the soap!

The couple are parents to daughter Savannah and son Arthur. They recently revealed that they bought a farm and left Los Angeles behind.

Check out some of the family’s Instagram posts below…