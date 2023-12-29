Jeremy Renner Shares Preview of Upcoming Album Detailing His Recovery After Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner is preparing to release his new album!

The 52-year-old Avengers star announced Love and Titanium back in October.

In cast you didn’t know, Jeremy was seriously injured in a snow-plowing accident on January 1, 2023 near his Nevada home.

The actor’s upcoming album will detail his recovery process, and he just put out a sneak peek!

Keep reading to find out more…

Earlier this month, Jeremy announced that the album’s first single “Wait” will release on New Year’s Day 2024, the one-year anniversary of his accident.

The Hawkeye actor took to Instagram on Friday (December 29) to share a snippet of the song paired with a video of him and his daughter.

On the track, Jeremy can be heard singing: “I know that I’m complicated / I don’t have a lot to say / Maybe I’m uncomfortable / A little unpredictable sometimes / Whatever it’s worth / I know it hurts / You are the ocean and I am the Earth.”

This isn’t Jeremy‘s first endeavor in music. He previously released the song “Heaven Don’t Have a Name” in 2019, and put out his EP The Medicine in March 2020.

If you missed it, Jeremy Renner seemingly hinted at some big news related to his acting career!