Fri, 29 December 2023 at 11:53 pm

Jeremy Renner Shares Preview of Upcoming Album Detailing His Recovery After Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner Shares Preview of Upcoming Album Detailing His Recovery After Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner is preparing to release his new album!

The 52-year-old Avengers star announced Love and Titanium back in October.

In cast you didn’t know, Jeremy was seriously injured in a snow-plowing accident on January 1, 2023 near his Nevada home.

The actor’s upcoming album will detail his recovery process, and he just put out a sneak peek!

Keep reading to find out more…

Earlier this month, Jeremy announced that the album’s first single “Wait” will release on New Year’s Day 2024, the one-year anniversary of his accident.

The Hawkeye actor took to Instagram on Friday (December 29) to share a snippet of the song paired with a video of him and his daughter.

On the track, Jeremy can be heard singing: “I know that I’m complicated / I don’t have a lot to say / Maybe I’m uncomfortable / A little unpredictable sometimes / Whatever it’s worth / I know it hurts / You are the ocean and I am the Earth.”

This isn’t Jeremy‘s first endeavor in music. He previously released the song “Heaven Don’t Have a Name” in 2019, and put out his EP The Medicine in March 2020.

If you missed it, Jeremy Renner seemingly hinted at some big news related to his acting career!
