Jeremy Renner Signals Return to Filming Nearly 1 Year After Horrible Snow Plow Accident

Jeremy Renner appears to be getting ready to resume filming almost exactly a year after his tragic snow plowing accident.

The 53-year-old Hawkeye actor recently signaled that he was getting back to work with Mayor of Kingstown in the new year.

On Thursday (December 28), Jeremy re-shared a post from costar Emma Laird on his Instagram story. The post featured a photo of the two of them and was accompanied by the caption “It’s happening.”

Emma continued, writing, “Back with my favourite guy next week.”

Based on that, it seems like he might be returning to set to work on the show’s third season.

His return to acting will come almost exactly a year after Jeremy sustained serious injuries after he was run over and crushed by a snow plow machine on New Year’s Day 2023.

The actor has showcased incredible strength and determination during his recovery and was back on the red carpet only three months after the accident.

If you missed it, Jeremy recently announced another project that will arrive on the first anniversary of his accident – his musical comeback!