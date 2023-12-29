Kathy Griffin Releases First Statement Since Filing for Divorce From Randy Bick

Kathy Griffin is speaking out for the first time after filing for divorce from husband Randy Bick.

The 65-year-old comedian filed court docs in Los Angeles on Thursday (December 28), which was days before the couple would have celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary.

On Friday, she took to social media to issue a simple but direct statement that seemingly addressed the split.

Read Kathy Griffin’s first statement since filing for divorce…

“Well…sh-t. This sucks,” Kathy wrote in a post on Instagram. She signed the statement but did not include anything else in a caption.

Kathy also shared the post on her Instagram story.

She cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the couple’s separation and requested that the courts uphold their prenuptial agreement in the court docs.

The couple exchanged vows on New Year’s Day in 2020. They have a long history together, having dated from 2011 until 2018 before splitting and reuniting in 2019.

They were seen together and appeared to be in good spirits earlier this year.

See Kathy Griffin’s statement below…