Lil Uzi Vert Reveals Why They Want to Have All Their Tattoos Removed

Lil Uzi Vert is looking to change their inked-up look.

If you weren’t aware, the 28-year-old hip-hop artist has tons of tattoos from head to toe.

In a recent interview with LA Weekly, Uzi made a surprising revelation about how they want to manage their body art in the future.

Upon being asked what his favorite tattoo is, Uzi replied, “None of them.”

They continued, “I’m trying to get them removed. All of them… I want to go corporate.”

In November, Uzi posted a selfie showing themself with makeup covering their facial tattoos.

It’s unclear if the “Just Wanna Rock” rapper will actually do away with all of their tattoos, given the long and often painful process of permanently removing ink.

Uzi‘s revelation is intriguing nonetheless!

