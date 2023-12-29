Mariah Carey Is All Smiles in Pink Fur Jacket While Shopping in Aspen

Mariah Carey is showing off her style as she heads out for a shopping trip!

The 54-year-old renowned singer-songwriter was spotted out and about on Friday (December 29) at the Prada store in Aspen, Colo.

Later at night, she was seen shopping at Kemo Sabe.

Mariah was all smiles during her outing. She donned a fashionable Chanel ensemble made up of a furry pink jacket and black leggings. She also wore black Louboutin knee-high boots, black sunglasses, and a pair of black earmuffs.

The “All I Want for Christmas is You” singer recently broke up with Bryan Tanaka after seven years of dating.

On Tuesday (December 26), Bryan released a statement confirming their split.

A day later, Mariah was photographed showing off her radiant smile and glamorous curls!

If you missed it, a source provided some insight into the reason behind Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka‘s breakup.

