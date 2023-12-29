Top Stories
'Grey's Anatomy' Season 20 Cast Revealed: 15 Stars Confirmed to Return, 2 Actors Not Coming Back

'Grey's Anatomy' Season 20 Cast Revealed: 15 Stars Confirmed to Return, 2 Actors Not Coming Back

Kathy Griffin Files for Divorce From Husband Randy Bick, Reason Why Revealed

Kathy Griffin Files for Divorce From Husband Randy Bick, Reason Why Revealed

Travis Kelce Reveals Sweet Gift Taylor Swift's Brother Austin Gave Him for Christmas!

Travis Kelce Reveals Sweet Gift Taylor Swift's Brother Austin Gave Him for Christmas!

'DWTS' Pro Britt Stewart &amp; 'CODA' Actor Daniel Durant Are Engaged!

'DWTS' Pro Britt Stewart & 'CODA' Actor Daniel Durant Are Engaged!

Fri, 29 December 2023 at 9:31 pm

Mariah Carey Is All Smiles in Pink Fur Jacket While Shopping in Aspen

Mariah Carey Is All Smiles in Pink Fur Jacket While Shopping in Aspen

Mariah Carey is showing off her style as she heads out for a shopping trip!

The 54-year-old renowned singer-songwriter was spotted out and about on Friday (December 29) at the Prada store in Aspen, Colo.

Later at night, she was seen shopping at Kemo Sabe.

Mariah was all smiles during her outing. She donned a fashionable Chanel ensemble made up of a furry pink jacket and black leggings. She also wore black Louboutin knee-high boots, black sunglasses, and a pair of black earmuffs.

The “All I Want for Christmas is You” singer recently broke up with Bryan Tanaka after seven years of dating.

On Tuesday (December 26), Bryan released a statement confirming their split.

A day later, Mariah was photographed showing off her radiant smile and glamorous curls!

If you missed it, a source provided some insight into the reason behind Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka‘s breakup.

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Mariah Carey shopping in Aspen…
Just Jared on Facebook
mariah carey pink fur aspen01
mariah carey pink fur aspen02
mariah carey pink fur aspen03
mariah carey pink fur aspen04
mariah carey pink fur aspen05
mariah carey pink fur aspen06
mariah carey pink fur aspen07
mariah carey pink fur aspen08
mariah carey pink fur aspen09

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Mariah Carey