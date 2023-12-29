Matthew McConaughey & Wife Camila Alves Share Rare Photos of Son Livingston for His 11th Birthday

The McConaugheys are celebrating their youngest son’s birthday!

On Thursday (December 28), Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves both took to their Instagram accounts to share some very rare photos of their son Livingston in honor of his 11th birthday.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Double one’s, we love watching you grow. Thanks for puttin so many smiles on our faces. love, Papa’s,” Matthew, 54, wrote.

On her own page, Camila, 40, re-shared a bunch of throwback photos that eldest son Levi, 15, actually first shared in honor of Livingston‘s birthday.

“Well… When your oldest son has such a great post for his little brothers birthday, I give up coming up with my own!😂😂 re-posting it!” Camila wrote. “Today we celebrate, our youngest, turning 11!!! He bring so much joy and learnings to our lives. It is hard to put into words!!”

In his original post, Levi wrote to his brother, “Happy 11th lil bro, you’re growing up so fast! #happybirthday”

Along with their two sons, Matthew and Camila are also parents to 13-year-old daughter Vida.

Find out how Matthew‘s kids recently helped him celebrate a huge accomplishment!