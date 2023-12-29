Olivier Martinez Sues Los Angeles, Blames City for Brain Injury From Motorcycle Crash

Olivier Martinez has filed a lawsuit against the City of Los Angeles.

The 57-year-old Unfaithful actor claims that the city is at fault for his March 2023 motorcycle crash, which happened on Fairfax Avenue near 5th Street.

Olivier is suing the city for $2 million in damages and said he was severely injured during the crash, including an injury to the brain.

“Mr. Martinez was injured due to a dangerous condition of public property when the front tire of his motorcycle hit a large crack (about 6″ deep and 9″ wide) in the middle of the Roadway, causing the motorcycle to overturn, slide along the road, and throw Mr. Martinez onto the asphalt, in the middle of the roadway,” the filing reads (via The Blast).

Olivier says the road was “dangerous due to damaged, deteriorated, worn out and crumbling asphalt, with multiple potholes, large/deep cracks” and that the crash was caused by “a large/deep crack in the middle of two parallel concrete slabs which was not visible.”

The lawsuit claims that Olivier suffered “Concussion, Brain Injury, Loss of Consciousness, Facial Laceration, Nose Fracture, and further bodily injuries to be determined at a later time.”

Olivier says that the city had notice about the road conditions.

Earlier this year, Olivier settled his divorce with Halle Berry, eight years after their split, and she’s paying quite a bit in child support.