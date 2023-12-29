Paula Abdul Sues 'American Idol' Boss Nigel Lythgoe for Sexual Assault & Harassment

Paula Abdul is suing Nigel Lythgoe for sexual assault and harassment.

On Friday (December 29), the 61-year-old singer and former American Idol judge filed a lawsuit against the 74-year-old TV producer and head of competition shows such as American Idol and So You Think You Can Dance, per The Blast.

Keep reading to find out more…

According to legal documents obtained by the outlet, Paula alleges that Nigel “verbally insulated and belittled” her on multiple occasions dating back to 2001, and sexually assaulted her during an early season of American Idol.

The lawsuit states that before Paula joined the show, Nigel told her that she was a “has been” celebrity and that the contestants wouldn’t know her.

A description of an alleged incident of sexual assault reads: “One evening, following the day’s auditions, Lythgoe and Abdul entered the elevator of the hotel where they were staying. Upon entering the elevator, Lythgoe shoved Abdul against the wall, then grabbed her genitals and breasts, and began shoving his tongue down her throat. Abdul attempted to push Lythgoe away from her. When the doors to the elevator for her floor opened, Abdul ran out of the elevator and to her hotel room. Abdul quickly called one of her representatives in tears to inform them of the assault.”

Paula also claimed that Nigel later “attempted to kiss” her during a dinner at his house before she “pushed him off” and “immediately left.”

The filing alleges that she witnessed Nigel sexually assault one of her assistants as well.

If you didn’t know, Paula served as a judge on American Idol from 2002 to 2009.

The filing also claims that she was “discriminated against in terms of compensation and benefits as compared to one of the show’s male judges and host (making nearly pennies to the dollar of what one of her male counterparts were making)” and that “she was the target of constant taunts, bullying, humiliation, and harassment from Lythgoe and other executives, agents, employees, and/or representatives of the show’s producers, 19 Entertainment and Fremantle.”

Find out every judge who left American Idol and why!