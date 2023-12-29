Ryan Seacrest Hypes Up His New Year's Eve Co-Host Rita Ora, Says He Doesn't Have Advice for Her

Ryan Seacrest is getting ready to host his 19th New Year’s Eve special and this year he’ll be joined by Rita Ora as his co-host!

The duo stepped out for a press event on Friday morning (December 29) at the Edition Times Square hotel in New York City.

Earlier in the day, Ryan appeared on Good Morning America and was asked if he has any advice for Rita.

“How would I ever give advice? What advice would you give?” Ryan said in response. He added, “She is to me, she’s a legend. I’ve known her for a long time. She’s an artist and she does live television as well. She’s a great presenter and she’s got a great sense of humor. She’s going to bring energy and fun. I know she’s excited about it and looking forward to it, so thank you Rita for being a part of this program this year.”

Ryan and his girlfriend were recently spotted on a dinner date in L.A.