Travis Kelce Reveals Sweet Gift Taylor Swift's Brother Austin Gave Him for Christmas!

Travis Kelce is sharing some details about his Christmas with girlfriend Taylor Swift!

On Christmas Day (Mon, Dec. 25), the 34-year-old tight end and his team the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Las Vegas Raiders, and the 34-year-old “Cruel Summer” singer was in the crowd with her family cheering him on. Unfortunately, the Chiefs lost 20-14.

Then in a new holiday-themed episode of his New Heights podcast with big brother Jason Kelce released on Friday (Dec. 29), Travis dished on how he spent Christmas after the game, and revealed the sweet gift Taylor‘s younger brother Austin Swift gave him.

Travis first confirmed fan theories by revealing that Austin, 31, was in fact the man that dressed up as Santa Claus while joining Taylor at the game.

“That was a full commit, and I respect that,” Kylie Kelce, Jason‘s wife, said on the podcast.

Travis then revealed the super sweet gift Austin gave him for Christmas.

“He nailed it, and he genuinely made me feel like a child because his gift to me was straight out of the bag, in the Santa sack,” Travis shared. “He handed me a VHS of my all-time favorite football movie, Little Giants.”

