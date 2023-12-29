Travis Kelce Seemingly References Taylor Swift 3 Times During Chat With Brother Jason & Sister-In-Law Kylie

Travis Kelce seemed to have Taylor Swift on his mind while filming the latest episode of his podcast with his brother Jason and sister-in-law Kylie.

Kylie makes a cameo on the latest episode of the football brothers’ New Heights podcast to talk about their most recent Christmas and family traditions.

During the conversation, Swifties clocked at least three apparent references to Travis‘ girlfriend Taylor.

Check out how Travis Kelce referenced Taylor Swift…

When Kylie asked Travis about his Christmas, he described it as being the “f-cking worst” after his NFL team the Kansas City Chiefs lost their game. However, he found a bright spot.

“It ended well with good Christmas cheer and great people. That’s always going to save Christmas no matter if you lose to the Raiders or not,” he added.

If you forgot, Taylor attended Travis‘ game and seemingly spent the holiday with him afterwards.

As the conversation continued, Kylie opened up about a family tradition of heading out to buy a Christmas tree with her dad as a child.

“We were a real tree family. We did not cut it down, but we would go into like West Philly and pick a tree because it was cheaper there,” she said, prompting Travis to ask, “Did you guys go out to like Reading or like Lancaster?”

Swifties believe that this was a reference to Taylor, who has a song called “Christmas Tree Farm,” which is about growing up on a tree farm in Reading, Penn.

Kylie responded by saying, “I heard there was a Christmas tree farm out there,” which many took as confirmation that it was a veiled reference to Taylor.

Finally, Kylie appeared to sneakily reference Taylor while revealing that she had tried to convince Jason to get them a pet cat.

“I feel like you might like cats now,” Kylie said, adding that she did not want her brother-in-law to get the family a cat but that she thought he might “get on my team.”

Of course, Taylor is a huge cat lover. So much so that she posed with her cat Benjamin Button when she was named Time’s Person of the Year.

Travis also revealed the holiday gift he got from Taylor‘s brother Austin.

Press play on the podcast episode below…