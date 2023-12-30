4 Actors Auditioned for Peeta Before Josh Hutcherson Was Cast in 'Hunger Games,' Including 1 Future Costar

Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth are so central to the success of the Hunger Games franchise that it is impossible to imagine the movies without them on the screen.

However, none of them were guaranteed their roles in the blockbusters.

Believe it or not, nine other actors auditioned to play Katniss before Jennifer was cast as the arrow-slinging star. Liam faced off against three other actors, too.

After Jennifer joined the movie, five actors were in the running to play Peeta Mellark, the boy with the bread. Of course, the role ultimately went to Josh, and he played it exceptionally in all four movies.

But if things had gone differently, who might have starred in the movie alongside Jennifer? We rounded up Josh‘s four main competitors. Interestingly, one wound up cast in a different role, and two of them starred in other movies with Jennifer.

Scroll through the four stars who were being considered for the role of Peeta Mellark before Josh Hutcherson was cast…