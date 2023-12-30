Alix Earle & Braxton Berrios' Most Adorable Quotes About Each Other 1 Month Into Their (Official) Relationship

Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios had quite a journey leading up to their official relationship!

The 23-year-old TikTok star and the 28-year-old NFL player were first publicly seen together back in May at a restaurant in Miami, Fla.

They continued to spend time together over the next few months at an NBA game, in the Hamptons, and even at the 2023 ESPYS, where Alix attended as Braxton‘s plus one.

However, Alix repeatedly clarified that they were not exclusively dating at that point.

During a November 12 live appearance on Call Her Daddy, Alix called Braxton her boyfriend for the first time. Since then, she and the Miami Dolphins player have shared photos of each other and opened up about their relationship on social media and on Alix‘s podcast, Hot Mess.

Alix lovingly refers to Braxton as “NFL Man.”

