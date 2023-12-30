America Ferrera Reveals What Made Her 'Barbie' Role Different & If It Led to More Job Offers

America Ferrara opened up in a new interview.

The 39-year-old actress has had a fantastic year, buoyed by the success of Barbie and her viral monologue in 2023′s hottest movie.

She recently opened up about what set her role in the movie apart from most of the projects she’s done in the past. America also weighed in on if the successful movie has led to more job offers.

“To be frank: For the majority of my career, I have not been considered for roles that weren’t written specifically Latina,” America told The Hollywood Reporter. “The gift of what Greta [Gerwig, Barbie director] offered me is that she actually did write the Barbie part as Latina. I suspect that if she hadn’t written it as such, I might not have been the person they went to.”

She continued, explaining, “However, even though the role was written Latina, it was not a Latina role. Being Latina was not the purpose of the character. She got to be a full human and representative of so many things. It wasn’t a ‘check the box’ kind of casting.”

Is Barbie opening new doors for her?

“I would be thrilled if this moment of being in highly visible films led to more opportunities for me to do the kinds of roles and create the kinds of stories that I want to, but that’s hard to predict,” she said. “I’ve had many moments in my career of wonderful successes that didn’t necessarily lead to more opportunity. I’ve learned to just slow down and drop that expectation.”

